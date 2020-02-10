Arsenal could come back in for the transfer of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a fresh transfer approach for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer after an initial approach for him in January.

The talented 22-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 and looks the latest big talent coming through at Lille, who have produced a number of elite young players in recent years.

Having signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer, it could be that Arsenal will try raiding the French side once again ahead of next season.

MORE: James Maddison Arsenal transfer boost?

According to the Sun, Arsenal have already discussed a potential deal for Magalhaes, having enquired about signing him in January, only to go for Pablo Mari instead.

The report suggests the Brazilian youth international would cost around £30million, which could end up being a bargain if he fulfils his potential.

After a pretty dire season at the Emirates Stadium, it’s clear we need a top defensive signing like this to come in as an upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

If Magalhaes can come in alongside returning loanee William Saliba, we could finally have a convincing long-term central defensive partnership to sort us out for years to come.