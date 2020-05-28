Arsenal consider transfer swoop for Czech Republic international facing uncertain future

Arsenal are being linked with Patrik Schik.

Arsenal are reportedly alongside Tottenham in eyeing up a potential transfer move for Roma ace Patrik Schik, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig.

It looks like the 24-year-old is facing an uncertain future as it’s not clear if he will stay with Leipzig permanently, and that could mean Arsenal or Spurs have the chance to pounce, according to Calciomercato.

Schik looks a promising talent, scoring eight goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season and also managing nine strikes in his 22 caps with the senior Czech Republic national team.

He may not be the big name some Arsenal fans are craving, but we need to get real at the moment and acknowledge that the coronavirus pandemic could hit our finances more than most.

It’s hard enough for us to out-spend our rivals as it is, so Schik could be a smart option on the cheap to help us improve our struggling attack next season.