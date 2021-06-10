Arsenal consider using Maitland-Niles in a swap deal with Premier league side

Arsenal is keen on adding Ruben Neves to their squad and a new report claims that the Gunners could include Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the deal.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom as they struggled to survive Premier League relegation.

They ultimately got relegated, but he was one of their regular starters and he got the required experience.

His return to Arsenal doesn’t mean they will guarantee him playing time for next season and that could see him leave the club.

The Gunners are set to cash in on Granit Xhaka as AS Roma remains persistent in their bid to sign him.

The Swiss midfielder would need to be replaced if he leaves and the Gunners have identified Neves as a player who could replace him.

Wolves will not allow him to leave them for a cheap fee and The Express says Arsenal could include Maitland-Niles as a sweetener in their offer for the Portuguese star.

The Midlands side wanted to sign Maitland-Niles in the last summer transfer window but couldn’t pull off the transfer.

He might still be of interest to them and Arsenal wants to take advantage of that to offload him and acquire Neves.