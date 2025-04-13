Arsenal considered favourite to sign Bayern Munich star among English clubs

Kingsley Coman is currently regarded as one of the most accomplished and talented wingers in European football, and he could potentially become an Arsenal player in the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners have monitored Coman for several seasons but have yet to secure his signature. However, circumstances may align more favourably this summer, potentially making a move more achievable.

While Arsenal boast a squad filled with talented individuals, there remains a clear need for players with a winning mentality. Coman, whose career has been decorated with numerous trophies, could offer precisely that. The French international has won league titles with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus, and he continues to perform at a consistently high level.

With Bayern Munich reportedly undergoing a period of transition and rebuilding, Coman’s future at the club appears uncertain. This has fuelled speculation that he may finally be ready to leave the Bundesliga giants, creating an opportunity for interested clubs to make a move.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League side expressing interest in the winger, but according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, writing on X, the Gunners could be his most likely destination should he opt for a move to England. Plettenberg stated that while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on signing Coman, Arsenal would likely be his preferred option if he seeks a new challenge in the Premier League.

Coman has been a standout figure in European football for nearly a decade, renowned for his pace, technical ability, and winning pedigree. Should he make the switch to North London, his arrival would bring invaluable experience to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The opportunity for Arsenal to add a player of Coman’s calibre—who possesses both the skill and mindset of a serial winner—could prove instrumental in the club’s pursuit of domestic and European success. His potential addition represents not just a statement of intent, but also a strategic step toward fortifying a squad aiming for major honours.