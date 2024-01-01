Arsenal considered recalling Premier League loanee before he started playing again

Arsenal had contemplated recalling Albert Sambi Lokonga from his loan spell at Luton Town this month. The Belgian midfielder was sent to the newly promoted Premier League side at the beginning of the season to gain valuable playing time.

However, Lokonga faced challenges securing regular playing time at Luton Town early in the campaign, which raised concerns at Arsenal. Despite not featuring frequently for the Gunners, it was puzzling that he was also struggling to start for Luton.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Arsenal initially considered bringing Lokonga back to London in the current transfer window. However, the situation has changed, and the midfielder is now getting more playing time with the Luton first team.

Lokonga will be keen to showcase his abilities, especially in the second half of the season. If he performs well, he may attract interest from other clubs, offering him the opportunity to secure a move to a better club for the next season if he remains outside of Arsenal’s plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga knows he must do well this season to move to a better club because it is hard to see him in Arsenal’s future.

Hopefully, he will take the chance he is getting now and perform better before the campaign finishes in the summer.

