Arsenal considered the English club with best chance to win Champions League

Arsenal have won seven of their seven matches in the Champions League this season, and it is increasingly difficult to ignore the Gunners when discussing potential winners of the competition. Their flawless record has placed them firmly among the frontrunners and reflects the progress made under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s form sets them apart

Arteta’s side boasts some of the finest players on the continent, a factor that has allowed them to maintain a consistently high level of performance. The squad’s balance, depth and tactical clarity have been evident throughout the league phase, enabling Arsenal to sustain momentum while dealing with the demands of multiple competitions.

England has six clubs competing in the Champions League this season, and all are currently performing at a strong level. As a result, there is a realistic possibility that every English team could qualify for the round of 16. While this would be a positive reflection of the league’s overall strength, it also increases the likelihood of domestic matchups in the knockout stages.

Such scenarios would arrive sooner rather than later and could shape the later rounds of the tournament. From an English football perspective, strong representation improves the chances of producing a champion, but it also raises the stakes for clubs hoping to progress deep into the competition.

Growing belief and expectations

Among the Premier League sides, Arsenal are setting the standard in terms of form. Their consistency has not gone unnoticed, and expectations continue to rise as the competition develops. According to Football Insider, Arsenal have now been named favourites among English teams, with bookmakers backing them to lift the trophy.

While the league phase differs significantly from the knockout rounds, Arsenal can take confidence from recent experience. They reached the semi-final last season, a run that demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level of European football. That achievement, combined with their current form, has reinforced belief within the squad.

The challenge ahead will be maintaining focus and intensity as the margins become finer. However, Arsenal’s strong start has provided a platform, and they will back themselves to translate early dominance into another deep run in the competition this term.