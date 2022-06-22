Arsenal considered the most interested party in the race for Serie A star

Arsenal has been named the most serious suitor that Fabian Ruiz has as the summer transfer window becomes busy for most clubs.

The midfielder is currently on the books of Napoli, but he has entered the last year of his current deal at the Italian club and they have failed in their attempts to get him on a new one.

This has opened the door for him to leave and Arsenal is hopeful they can add him to their squad.

Corriere Dello Sport claims Mikel Arteta’s side is facing competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Napoli is open to cashing in on him and they have set £25.8m as their asking price.

Newcastle had an offer of around half that figure rejected in the January transfer window.

They will try again, but the report says he is Arsenal’s to lose now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ruiz has been a fine midfielder since he moved to Italian football and he could become an ideal signing for us.

His experience playing in the Spanish and Italian top-flight could help him get on with the EPL easily.

But we need to get the cash for his transfer ready first. If we move for him, a transfer for Youri Tielemans might become unlikely.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or Do Some Gooners Not Like Any Criticism?