Arsenal considering a groundbreaking way of bringing fans to the Emirates when football returns

The Premier League is set to return later this month as the authorities ramp up preparation for the competition.

The clubs have voted in several stages of the planned resumption and they will soon be getting on the pitch to play their remaining Premier League fixtures.

One of the major changes that would occur when the competition resumes later this month is that fans won’t be allowed into the stands.

This has forced teams to refund money to their season ticket holders, and Arsenal is one of those teams that have implemented such action.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are still looking for ways to get their fans closer to the action at the Emirates when football returns.

According to Football London, the Gunners are considering adopting the groundbreaking method that Danish side, Aarhus used to get their fans closer to the action when football returned to Denmark recently.

The Danes used the new video technology, Zoom to get their fans closer to them and around 10,000 fans were able to cheer them live from their homes while they played their league games. The report claims that Arsenal has been in touch with the club to get feedback from their efforts with the technology so far.

“We’re exploring multiple ways to bring fans into the stadium ‘virtually’,” an Arsenal spokesperson told football.london.