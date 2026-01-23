Arsenal considering a move for World Cup winner

Arsenal enjoyed a very busy summer transfer window as they worked to ensure their squad had sufficient depth across all positions. The strategy appears to have paid off, with the current group boasting at least two strong options in every role. This level of competition has contributed to widespread belief that the Gunners are genuine contenders to win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Over the past few months, Arsenal have performed at a consistently high level, establishing themselves as one of the most impressive teams in the division. Mikel Arteta has continued to demand high standards, working tirelessly to ensure his players remain focused and physically prepared. While the current campaign remains a priority, there is already clear evidence that the club are planning for further improvements once the season concludes.

Planning for long-term success

Although Arsenal are well stocked in most areas, the club are aware that maintaining progress requires continual evolution. Recruitment plans are already being drawn up, with several high-profile players reportedly under consideration. The intention is not only to strengthen the squad, but also to ensure that Arsenal remain competitive both domestically and in Europe in the coming years.

This forward-thinking approach reflects the ambition within the club, as they look to build on their recent form rather than stand still. Arteta and the recruitment team are understood to be targeting players who can add quality, experience, and versatility to an already well-balanced group.

Interest in Julian Alvarez

One of the names linked most strongly with a potential move to the Emirates is Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid attacker has enjoyed a decorated career, having won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and collected multiple trophies during his spell at Manchester City. His familiarity with the Premier League makes him an appealing option for clubs seeking an immediate impact.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to ensure that, should Alvarez return to England, he does not strengthen a direct rival. According to Metro Sport, the Gunners are closely monitoring his situation. When the season ends, Atletico Madrid could be open to allowing him to leave for the right price, potentially presenting Arsenal with an opportunity to secure a proven performer.