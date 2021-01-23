Arsenal considering a swoop on Premier League rivals for 21-year-old

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is another left-back that Arsenal is targeting as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

After allowing Sead Kolasinac to leave the Emirates on loan in this transfer window, the Gunners are now looking to bring another left-back to act as a deputy to Tierney.

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand is one of the Premier League stars that they are targeting as he runs down his contract at Saint Marys.

But Standard Sport says Mitchel has also emerged as a target for the Gunners.

The 21-year-old is the latest full-back to be developed by the Eagles, and his fine performances for them are already attracting the attention of several teams.

Arsenal is one of them and he has the perfect profile for the Gunners as he is young and very talented.

He has made 10 Premier League appearances for Roy Hodgson this season, more are expected before the campaign ends.

The report says, contrary to what has circulated in the media about this campaign being the last on his current contract, he has a longer-term deal with the Eagles.

If that turns out to be the case, then Arsenal will have to be prepared to pay some good money to sign him.