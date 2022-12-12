Arsenal considering another Brazilian as possible Jesus replacement

With just a couple of weeks left before the winter transfer window, all the Arsenal transfer rumours have been concentrating on whether the Gunners will be bringing in a replacement for our injured striker Gabriel Jesus or continue in our search for a much needed left-winger (like Mudryk) and another midfielder as backup for Thomas Partey.

Today we have seen a transfer rumour round up from the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, of which the main interest for Arsenal fans was the extended pursuit of Mykhalo Mudryk, but he also mentioned that the Gunners were considering abid for the Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha as a possible replacement for Jesus in the attacking line-up.

It is an interesting proposition as Cunha is yet another Brazilian, and at 23 years old is the perfect age for Arteta’s project, but he currently seems to be only used as a substitute for his club, having only started twice for Atletico this season and come on as a sub on 9 occasions.

He did score 6 goals last season, but I imagine that Arteta must have seen some possibilities for him to improve further as he matures under Arsenal’s training regime.

The good thing about Cunha is that his market value is currently around 20million, so I would guess that he would just be the backup to Eddie Nketiah until Jesus returns to fitness, so maybe he could be a value buy, especially if he improves in the future.

What do you think?

