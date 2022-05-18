Arsenal are claimed to be willing to entertain the idea of allowing Gabriel Magalhaes to leave the club this summer.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are open to the idea of raising cash by selling one of their prized assets in Gabriel Magalhães.

The Brazilian has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s backline since he joined from French club Lille in 2020 for a fee of £27m, beating competition from several clubs across Europe.

The 24-year-old has made 69 appearances for the Gunners, scoring seven times. The Arsenal faithful have come to see Gabriel as a strong defender who can pick out a pass every now and then.

🚨 Juventus have a strong interest in signing Gabriel Magalhães and Arsenal are considering selling the 24-year old. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/tQ4LEGppkt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2022

His performances for the north London club clearly warrant a move to an even bigger club, even though Arsenal fans will roll their eyes on the prospect.

Ben White and Gabriel have formed a solid partnership at the back with Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu and seeing one of them leave would be the last thing the fans would want.

Juventus, Man Utd and even Barcelona have been credited to hold interest in the Arsenal man, whose future now appears in a limbo.

Had the North London outfit qualified for the Champions League (which is possible but unlikely), they would certainly have kept their best players at their own base camp.

On top of that they would have been able to attract players from the biggest clubs in Europe. But two awful performances, first against arch-rivals Spurs and then Newcastle, all but ended their hopes of playing in the illustrious competition after five years.

It is still to be seen whether Gabriel does end up leaving Arsenal in the summer. I’m bracing myself for some surprise departures.

Yash Bisht

