Arsenal considering giving a contract to another soon-to-be PSG free agent

Arsenal is one of five Premier League teams who are looking to sign Thiago Silva this summer on a free transfer, reports 90mins.

The 35-year-old Brazilian would bring an end to his very impressive stint with PSG this summer after the club decided against offering him a new deal.

The Brazilian joined them eight years ago and he has gone on to lead the club to successes in several competitions including winning the French league on seven occasions.

He will be given an extension to his current deal so that he can finish this season with the French side.

However, he will be on the move this summer and Arsenal is looking to offer him a contract, 90mins claims.

The report also claims that the Gunners are not alone as Everton, West Ham, Wolves and Newcastle United are also considering a move for him.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his defence this summer ahead of pushing for a top-four finish in the league next season.

He has landed William Saliba, but the future of the club’s most experienced defender, David Luiz remains unclear, the Gunners might sign his compatriot to join him or replace him if this report is in fact true.

Silva is not the only PSG player that has been linked with a free transfer to Arsenal with the Gunners also looking to sign Layvin Kurzawa (Football London).