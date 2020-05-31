Arsenal considering giving David Luiz a contract extension

Arsenal is reportedly considering triggering the extension of David Luiz’s contract to keep the Brazilian at the Emirates next season.

Luiz joined the Gunners in the summer from Chelsea on an initial one-year deal.

It was widely believed that he had been given a longer contract, however, reports this week revealed that it was a one-year deal that would eventually cost the Gunners more than £20 million.

The Brazilian has had an inconsistent season, but he has looked better under Mikel Arteta, helping the Gunners stay unbeaten in domestic competition since the start of this year.

However, this summer represents an important one for Arsenal and Arteta is expected to overhaul his playing squad.

He has already signed William Saliba from Saint Etienne and he looks set to also make the loan deal of Pablo Mari permanent if the Spaniard continues from where he stopped before the Premier League was suspended.

With a new defender also reportedly expected to join, it seemed as though Arsenal would allow Luiz to leave at the end of the season.

But the Telegraph is claiming that the Gunners are considering triggering an extension to his current contract.

The Brazilian’s huge experience might be needed to help the likes of Saliba settle at the Emirates next season.