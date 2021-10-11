Arsenal considering Liverpool raid for out-of-favour star

Arsenal are believed to be considering bringing Alex Oxlade-Chemaberlain back from Liverpool.

The midfielder has fallen drastically down the pecking order at Anfield, picking up just 69 Premier League minutes so far this season, with only three starts in the league since last season begun.

The Ox has just over 18 months remaining on his current deal with the Merseyside club, and you would expect that an extension at present would appear unlikely given his current role in the team, and he could well get be offered the chance to return to the Emirates.

The Sun claims that Arsenal are looking at a potential loan offer to the Reds as they look to decide whether they should make a permanent move to re-sign their former midfielder, with the player said to be open to making such a return.

The Ox joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to win the Champions League and Premier League during his time with the club, although he has struggled to earn a regular playing role in the team throughout his stay.

I’m not gonna lie, I would be rather shocked if Alex managed to stay fit long enough for us to even consider signing him after a loan spell, as he is just another one of our players in recent years to have suffered with continuous absences.

Am I alone in remembering him for being injured more than for his ability?

Patrick