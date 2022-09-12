Arsenal considering loan move for impressive 19 year-old winger

Arsenal are considering sending Marquinhos out on loan in January, with the view to giving him sufficient minutes to continue his progress.

The Brazilian has impressed during his short time with the club, initially being earmarked for a loan this summer before changing the mind of manager Mikel Arteta. Marquinhos notched three goals for the Under-21 side before being rewarded for his fine form with a senior debut in the Europa League last Thursday, when he once again exceeded expectations with a goal and an assist in helping us to victory over FC Zurich.

Despite making a positive impression however, Arsenal are still considering a loan move for the 19 year-old, with most competitions heading into the serious end which could limit his playing time.

Marquinhos could change minds again however, should he mount a serious challenge and prove he is deserving of more regular playing time in the mean time, although it is claimed that we would look to bring in a more proven option in the winter should we look to allow him a temporary move, The Sun reports.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob