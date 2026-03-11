Arsenal considering making a move for another soon-to-be-free agent

Julian Brandt is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after failing to agree on a new contract with the club. For several weeks, Brandt and the Bundesliga side were engaged in talks over a potential extension, and at one stage, it appeared that an agreement might be reached.

However, in recent weeks, negotiations have stalled, and both parties have now decided to go their separate ways. Brandt will therefore leave Dortmund as a free agent, bringing to an end his time with one of Germany’s top clubs. His departure is likely to attract interest from several teams across Europe, given his experience and quality on the pitch.

Arsenal’s Interest in Brandt

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Brandt on multiple occasions in the past. The Gunners are reported to regard him as one of the finest talents the Bundesliga has to offer, and his availability as a free agent could make him a particularly appealing option.

Mikel Arteta has already assembled a strong squad in London, but the addition of an experienced and versatile attacker such as Brandt could provide further depth and tactical flexibility. Brandt’s ability to play in multiple attacking positions, combined with his technical skills and creativity, aligns with Arsenal’s current style of play and could complement their existing attacking options.

Opportunity for Brandt Abroad

With the certainty of leaving Dortmund at the end of the season, Brandt may be open to testing himself outside Germany for the first time. Such a move could provide both a new challenge for the player and a valuable addition for any club seeking an experienced forward.

According to the Metro, Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Brandt now that he would be available on a free transfer. The report suggests the club believes he could be an experienced player to add to their squad and that the attacker might be receptive to a transfer abroad.

Brandt’s departure from Dortmund represents a significant opportunity for both player and interested clubs, with the potential to strengthen squads without incurring a transfer fee. If Arsenal pursue the deal, it could provide Arteta with a proven talent capable of contributing immediately at the Premier League level.