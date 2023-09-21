Arsenal considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster

Arsenal is reportedly setting its sights on acquiring Borussia Dortmund’s young talent, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, as part of their ongoing efforts to bolster their squad with top young prospects.

Arsenal’s reputation as one of Europe’s premier clubs makes it an attractive destination for emerging talents, and Borussia Dortmund has a track record of recruiting promising young players from England and nurturing their development. Bynoe-Gittens is one such talent who was signed by Dortmund from Manchester City in 2020, reminiscent of their acquisition of Jadon Sancho.

Bynoe-Gittens has recently earned a promotion to Borussia Dortmund’s first team, further raising his profile, and Arsenal has taken notice. According to EPL Index, the Gunners have expressed interest in the player and may make a move to secure his signature as early as next summer.

At just 19 years old, Bynoe-Gittens has a promising future ahead of him, and his continued development and playing time at Borussia Dortmund will likely keep top clubs, including Arsenal, interested in acquiring his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We currently have several top young talents in our group, and Bynoe-Gittens might struggle to get the game time he wants.

He still needs to be as prolific as Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who were at BVB before him, so we probably should wait to move for him.

If we give him a few more campaigns in Germany, we will sign a much better youngster eventually.

