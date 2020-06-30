Arsenal considering making moves for up to four La Liga stars

Mikel Arteta will have the chance to rebuild his team in the next couple of months as the transfer window reopens.

The Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager late last year after the team made a poor start under Unai Emery.

Arteta has brought some stability into the team, but he has had to depend on the players that the club’s former managers have signed to achieve his goals.

He landed two defenders in the last transfer window on-loan, but he has now made the move for Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari permanent.

Both players are defenders and defence isn’t the only position at the Emirates that Arsenal needs to strengthen.

The Gunners are also weak in their midfield and a number of players have been linked with a move to the Emirates to improve that position.

A recent report on La Razon has tipped the Gunners to make a move for at least four La Liga midfielders.

It claims that Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield, and the Spaniard is closing in on a move for Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian is, however, not the only La Liga player that Mikel Arteta is targeting with the report claiming that the Gunners also have an interest in Marc Roca, Carlos Soler, and Enis Bardhi.



Sounds good but come to the end of the transfer window I wonder how many of those four will be Arsenal players.