Arsenal considering move for midfielder but face competition from Man City

Arsenal is considering a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, but Manchester City might scupper their move for him.

The Brazilian only left Manchester City in the summer to join Premier League new boys, Aston Villa.

He has been a regular member of the starting XI as they struggle to remain in the English top flight.

The Villans just secured an important 1-0 win over Arsenal to keep their hopes of Premier League survival alive until the final game of the season.

90Mins claims that Arsenal have been impressed by the former City man and they are looking to land him in the summer.

They would, however, face competition from Manchester City which is obviously a huge obstacle.

This is because the Citizens were reluctant to sell him in the first place, and they inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that took him to Villa Park.

If Pep Guardiola’s side becomes serious about their interest in him, they would simply sign him back in the summer.

Having watched Luiz a number of times this season I must admit I am not impressed at all. I am far from being convinced that he is the sort of signing we need to get us back in the top four so it will not be the end of the world if City does take him back. Not in my opinion anyway.