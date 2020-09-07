Arsenal considering offer for midfielder from Italian side

Italian journalist, Alvaro Levrero claims that Arsenal is considering a 24 million euros offer from Torino for Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners will look to offload some of their current players in this transfer window and the Uruguayan midfielder is one player that will likely be sold.

He has been a player who Mikel Arteta hasn’t shown a lot of trust in and the Spaniard might cash in on him this summer.

Levrero reports that the offer is tempting for the Gunners because they need money to fund a move for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal has been prepared to sell him for some time now and they have also had an offer from Fiorentina for a season-long loan deal that will include an obligation to buy (90mins).

Fiorentina is prepared to pay 8 million euros for the loan deal, but they have now been overtaken by their fellow Italian side.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 after he shone at the 2018 World Cup with Uruguay.

He was one of the first names on the team sheet in his first campaign at the Emirates, but he lost his place on the team last season.

Partey remains a key target for the Gunners and they will have made almost half of Atletico’s asking price if they sell him to Torino for 24 million euros.