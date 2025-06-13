Arsenal considering RB Leipzig winger, as talks with striker progress

Arsenal are exploring a move for Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa, currently playing for RB Leipzig, as the Club initiates talks for Benjamin Sesko. The 20-year-old delivered a strong 2024-25 campaign, recording nine goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country, while occupying various attacking midfield roles.

Why Nusa has caught Arsenal’s eye

Nusa, who arrived at Leipzig in the summer of 2024 from Club Brugge, has quickly impressed. Known for his speed, technical skill, and adaptability across the front line, he has become a key contributor in Leipzig’s setup. Sources close to transfer discussions describe him as an intriguing option and note that Arsenal are monitoring him “closely,” though no formal offer has been tabled yet. This ‘wonderkid’ has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time.

His versatility, able to play as a traditional left-winger or drift into central attacking midfield, makes him a strong candidate to complement Arsenal’s style under Mikel Arteta. His consistent performances would help bolster depth on the flanks and bring youthful energy and pace to the squad.

Transfer landscape and competition

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal could face competition from other Premier League and European clubs. While fee discussions are ongoing, the source suggests Leipzig might value Nusa at around €45 million if Arsenal pursue a joint deal involving Sesko. That figure reflects both his media buzz and his role at Leipzig, where he continues to grow into the first-team frame.

Though his stay at Leipzig might not extend much longer, it’s clear that any move for Nusa would be part of Arsenal’s broader strategy to strengthen across attacking positions. The club appears to be lining up multiple targets, Sesko centrally and Nusa wide, to ensure versatility in their incoming offensive options.

Nusa is a teammate of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s and Man City’s Erling Haaland, in the Norway national team – indeed he played alongside the pair recently when Odegaard put on a masterclass against Italy, where Norway stormed to a 3-0 win.

