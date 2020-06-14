Arsenal considering rivalling Chelsea move for England hopeful

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Fraser Forster from Southampton this summer.

The shot-stopper has fallen out of favour with his current club, picking up just the one senior appearance for the Saints since December 2017.

The England international left St Mary’s Stadium last summer to rejoin Celtic on a season-long loan deal, where he has played a key role in the side’s ninth consecutive title winning campaign, and his former club are believed to be keen on keeping him beyond his current loan.

They may well find themselves challenged in their bid to keep him however, with both Chelsea and Arsenal eyeing his signature.

The DailyMail claims that Arsenal are monitoring Forster’s progress as they look to replace Emiliano Martinez, who is looking for a move in search of regular action.

Bernd Leno is not expected to give up his hold on the number one spot anytime soon, having thoroughly impressed despite a tough campaign under three different coaches, but Forster may well be open to playing as his deputy.

The 32 year-old admitted that he was keen to break back into the England set-up when being interviewed back in November, and I personally wouldn’t rule that out considering the lack of form currently possessed by the other English shot-stoppers.

“I’ve always said I want to try and get back in the England squad,” he told the BBC. “When you don’t make the squad it’s obviously disappointing but it just makes you want to work that bit harder.

“I’ll just play as well as I can here and try to make it a tougher decision for someone else.”

Could Forster’s England hopes deter him from joining Chelsea or Arsenal as a back-up option? Does he deserve considering for England with Pickford not having enjoyed the best campaign? Will Dean Henderson be the next goalkeeper to get the nod between the sticks for England?

Patrick