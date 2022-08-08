Arsenal considers £40m midfielder as an alternative to Tielemans

Arsenal wants RC Lens’ Seko Fofana as they continue to look for a new midfielder to bolster their squad.

The Gunners remain busy in this transfer market despite already bolstering their squad with some very fine players.

Their midfield needs at least one more player and they have been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans for a long time.

The Belgian has entered the final year of his Leicester City contract and he wants out.

However, the Foxes continue to keep him by demanding a huge fee.

Many of his suitors have turned their attention to other players and Arsenal wants Fofana.

Mirror Football reports that they see him as an ideal alternative, but he will not come cheap.

Lens knows the Gunners and other clubs want to sign him and they have set an asking price worth £40m on his head.

Fofana has proven to be a top player for some time and he looks destined to play for a bigger team soon.

If we can add him to our squad now, it would be good, but we could also wait until the end of this season.

The danger in that is that another club could move faster and add him to their squad in this window.

