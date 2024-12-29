Arsenal considers a January move for impressive Wolves star

Arsenal has added Matheus Cunha to their shopping list ahead of the January transfer window after the injury to Bukayo Saka. With Saka’s absence leaving a gap in their attack, Arsenal recognises the need to strengthen their offensive options if they are to maintain their title challenge.

Several names are reportedly on their radar as Mikel Arteta’s men look to bolster their squad in the coming months. Cunha, who has been on the Gunners’ watchlist for much of this season, is emerging as a serious target. Despite Wolves’ struggles in the Premier League, Cunha has been a standout performer, scoring 10 goals so far this season, showcasing his quality even in a challenging campaign for his team.

Top Premier League clubs have already taken note of Cunha’s ability to make an impact, and his goals are consistently impressive. A report from The Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal could look to strike a deal to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates in January. Cunha’s performances in the Premier League over the past few seasons highlight his potential to excel in a top club like Arsenal.

Although Cunha is unlikely to come cheap, Arsenal is confident that his inclusion in the squad would significantly strengthen their attacking options. The Brazilian forward’s skill and consistency would make him a valuable asset to Arteta’s side, and his presence could help provide the depth needed for a strong second half of the season. If Arsenal secures Cunha’s signature, they can expect a reliable and dynamic addition to their attack, which will be crucial for staying in the title race.

