Arsenal considers a January move for impressive Wolves star

Arsenal has added Matheus Cunha to their shopping list ahead of the January transfer window after the injury to Bukayo Saka. With Saka’s absence leaving a gap in their attack, Arsenal recognises the need to strengthen their offensive options if they are to maintain their title challenge.
Several names are reportedly on their radar as Mikel Arteta’s men look to bolster their squad in the coming months. Cunha, who has been on the Gunners’ watchlist for much of this season, is emerging as a serious target. Despite Wolves’ struggles in the Premier League, Cunha has been a standout performer, scoring 10 goals so far this season, showcasing his quality even in a challenging campaign for his team.
Top Premier League clubs have already taken note of Cunha’s ability to make an impact, and his goals are consistently impressive. A report from The Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal could look to strike a deal to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates in January. Cunha’s performances in the Premier League over the past few seasons highlight his potential to excel in a top club like Arsenal.
Although Cunha is unlikely to come cheap, Arsenal is confident that his inclusion in the squad would significantly strengthen their attacking options. The Brazilian forward’s skill and consistency would make him a valuable asset to Arteta’s side, and his presence could help provide the depth needed for a strong second half of the season. If Arsenal secures Cunha’s signature, they can expect a reliable and dynamic addition to their attack, which will be crucial for staying in the title race.
While I highlighted Cunha’s ability last season, after watching him on numerous occasions my scouting report would not entirely be positive for a number of reasons.First of all its difficult to pinpoint where exactly he would fit into an Arsenal first eleven.I say this because with Wolves he has a certain freedom to pick up balls deep on the left flank, rather like Palace use Ese, and drives forward at pace with the ball under control.He is probably the most skilful runner with the ball at his feet in the Premier League.However, he is not so good off the ball and his work rate as far as defensive duties is concerned leaves much to be desired.He has on occasion played as a central striker but he is not so effective in holding up the ball and is far more comfortable in the role currently occupied by our excellent Captain.Playing together would provide us with a mountain of skill but to me we ought to looking for players who run hard off the ball to create the elusive space which leads to chances being created.Liverpool currently have that in Diaz, Nunez, Gackpo and of course Salah, who may have lost some pace but is still very quick over the first 10 yards.All in all, Cunha is a very fine footballer but imo he is not exactly what we need at the moment.
He could be a top signing, able to play in all attacking positions. Very experienced for being 25, played in Spain and Germany as well. A perfect squad player. All depending on the transfer fee, he is not someone they break the bank for. And I am not sure he can replace Saka in an ideal way, the right wing seems to be his weakest position, but who knows.