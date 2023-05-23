Arsenal considers Balogun transferable and will listen to offers

Folarin Balogun’s form at Reims in France has presented Arsenal with a huge new dilemma as the Gunners prepare for next season.

The striker was sent on loan to the French club so he could gain more first-team experience, but he has exploded to life at the Ligue 1 side.

This means the Gunners now have to deal with his future when he returns at the end of the campaign.

The USMNT striker will not want to sit on the bench at the Emirates and the Gunners know they cannot force him to stay without first-team football.

Several clubs have an interest in his future, including AC Milan, who are gathering some of the finest young talents around Europe.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is open to cashing in on him when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Unless we have space to play Balogun regularly, we have no reason to keep him at the club.

This is our best chance to make some good money from his departure if we are sure he will not be a leading striker for our team in the next campaign.

If he does well in pre-season, we could offload Eddie Nketiah instead and keep the New York-born star.

