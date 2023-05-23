Arsenal considers Balogun transferable and will listen to offers

Folarin Balogun’s form at Reims in France has presented Arsenal with a huge new dilemma as the Gunners prepare for next season.
The striker was sent on loan to the French club so he could gain more first-team experience, but he has exploded to life at the Ligue 1 side.
This means the Gunners now have to deal with his future when he returns at the end of the campaign.
The USMNT striker will not want to sit on the bench at the Emirates and the Gunners know they cannot force him to stay without first-team football.
Several clubs have an interest in his future, including AC Milan, who are gathering some of the finest young talents around Europe.
A report on Calciomercato reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is open to cashing in on him when the transfer window reopens.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Unless we have space to play Balogun regularly, we have no reason to keep him at the club.
This is our best chance to make some good money from his departure if we are sure he will not be a leading striker for our team in the next campaign.
If he does well in pre-season, we could offload Eddie Nketiah instead and keep the New York-born star.
It would be a travesty if we’d sell Flo without him getting a chance to play regularly for us. Boys got 20 league goals this season, that’s not small thing for 21-year old playing in completely new league in a midtable club.
He’s been with us since he was 7 years old. Smith Rowes been with us since he was 9. They are one of our own. I don’t want us to let go of them so easily, without offering a chance.
It seems the only reason we have an Academy is to send them out on loan, let someone else nurture their talent, then sell them in order to buy some overhyped, half azzd player from another league. Jus sayin…
All this kid needs is a chance and it’s a goal.
I bet on Arteta keeping Folarin Balogun to remain in his Arsenal team at least for next summer campaign. Before he’ll take a decision on whether to keep him for the rest of next season or not.
Arteta sent Balogun out on loan to Reims last summer to improved on his game for Arsenal when he returns to the club in the summer.
And since he has successfully done what he has been sent out on loan to do. It has become important for Arteta to keep him for this coming summer campaign. And play him regularly in the Epl and Ucl as the Gunners lead striker to see how far he has improved on his game for Arsenal at the top level after going out on loan. And have scored 20 League goals for his loan club side.