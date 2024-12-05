Arsenal is reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro, who has been impressing in the Spanish top flight. The Gunners have been in excellent form in the Premier League this season, largely thanks to the performances of their captain, Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker has become an integral part of Arsenal’s success, providing the creative spark that drives their attack. When he has been unavailable, as he was between September and November due to injury, Arsenal has noticeably struggled with creativity in the midfield.

During Odegaard’s absence, the team’s attacking play suffered, highlighting the importance of having an alternative player who can step up and fill his shoes when needed. In the Premier League, injuries are inevitable, and having depth in key positions is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge throughout the season. This is why Arsenal has reportedly set their sights on Moleiro, as they believe he could serve as a capable backup to Odegaard in the future.

According to reports from Fichajes, Arsenal is keen to ensure Moleiro joins them despite interest from other suitors. The 21-year-old has shown considerable potential and would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad. His ability to develop further in a top club environment makes him an appealing prospect, and it is no surprise that the Gunners are closely monitoring his progress.

Moleiro’s age gives him ample room for growth, and adding him to their squad now could prove to be a shrewd investment. While Odegaard remains indispensable to Arsenal’s creative play, having someone like Moleiro as an alternative would offer crucial depth, helping the team to maintain their high standards even in the face of injuries. As the Gunners look to strengthen their squad for the long term, Moleiro could become an important part of their future plans.