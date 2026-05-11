Arsenal considers Livramento more important than Brazilian star

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a new right back ahead of the summer transfer window, with Wesley Franca and Tino Livramento emerging as two of the club’s leading options as they continue planning improvements to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to strengthen key positions before next season and has identified both players as highly promising full-backs with the quality to develop into long-term options. Arsenal have monitored several defenders in recent months and appear focused on securing additional competition and depth on the right side of defence.

Livramento remains Arsenal’s priority

Tino Livramento is currently viewed as a major target because of his impressive performances for Newcastle United and his growing experience in the Premier League. His familiarity with English football is considered a significant advantage, and Arsenal has maintained a long-standing interest in his signature.

The Gunners believe Livramento has the attributes required to succeed at the highest level, and discussions regarding a possible move could accelerate during the coming weeks. However, competition for his services is expected to be strong, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the transfer window.

Arsenal remain aware that securing a deal for the defender may prove difficult because of Newcastle’s position and the level of demand surrounding one of the league’s most highly rated young full-backs.

Wesley Franca considered alternative option

Arsenal have also added Roma defender Wesley Franca to their shortlist after his impressive displays in Italy attracted increasing attention from clubs across Europe. The Brazilian has developed into an important player for Roma, who are understood to be keen on keeping him at the club for at least another season.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal currently regard Wesley as an alternative to Livramento, meaning their primary focus is on attempting to complete a deal for the Newcastle defender before fully pursuing the Roma player.

Despite that, Wesley remains an important target, and Arsenal could still intensify their interest if they fail to secure Livramento. With multiple clubs involved in the race for the Newcastle defender, Arsenal may eventually decide to move for the Brazilian as they continue their search for a new right back.

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