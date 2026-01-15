Arsenal considers making a move for Real Madrid star after managerial change

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Arda Guler could resurface following a recent managerial change at Real Madrid, a development that may create an opportunity for the Premier League club to make a move. The Turkish midfielder has found regular game time hard to secure in Madrid, often featuring only when senior players are unavailable, which has limited his ability to develop consistency at the highest level.
Arsenal monitoring situation closely
Mikel Arteta is understood to be a strong admirer of Guler and sees similarities between his situation and that of Martin Odegaard earlier in his career. Arsenal continue to work intensively to attract what they believe are the best players available, and Guler remains firmly on their radar. The club’s recruitment approach is focused on identifying elite talent that can be developed within their system, and the Turkish attacker fits that profile.
Guler’s lack of opportunities has naturally led to speculation about his future. Arsenal believe his technical quality and creativity would complement their current squad, particularly given their emphasis on attacking fluidity. While no formal move has yet been made, the club are attentive to developments in Madrid and is prepared to act if the conditions become favourable.
Player open to reassessing future
From Guler’s perspective, a change of club could become appealing if his situation does not improve. The arrival of a new manager at Real Madrid has introduced uncertainty, but also a potential turning point. The midfielder is expected to assess how his role evolves under the new coach before making any definitive decisions about his future.
As reported by Defensa Central, Arsenal remain keen on the player, while Guler is actively considering his options as he looks to prioritise his career development. The report suggests he is willing to wait and see whether his game time increases, but is prepared to explore a move away if it does not.
This scenario represents a possible boost for Arsenal, who are content to remain patient rather than rush into negotiations. Their strategy is to monitor Guler’s situation closely and be ready should the opportunity arise to add him to their squad. With both club and player aligned in their desire for progress, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether Arsenal finally make their move.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Bit of a silly story given he wouldn’t be likely to get much starts at Arsenal either. We are already struggling to fit players like Eze, Nwaneri, Norgaard etc in and squad limit full so who we selling should be main story.
Please don´t buy this guy. He would not make us better. He is not playing much at Real so we have no need for him.
We already have Eze looking for more playing time, while Nwaneri is not getting opportunities, and what about Dowman when he returns from injuries?
IMHO the club is better served developing emerging talents like Nwaneri and Dowman, saving us tens of millions of dollars better spent elsewhere. That is better than overspending on another midfielder unnecessarily.
We should be maximizing the raw talent we have coming out of our academy, not spending big money on a player who isn’t a starter on his current team.
I believe Dowman will eclipse all the attacking midfielders we currently have; I feel confident he will eclipse Guler as well, Dowman still has 4 years before he is 20!