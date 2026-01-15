Arsenal considers making a move for Real Madrid star after managerial change

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Arda Guler could resurface following a recent managerial change at Real Madrid, a development that may create an opportunity for the Premier League club to make a move. The Turkish midfielder has found regular game time hard to secure in Madrid, often featuring only when senior players are unavailable, which has limited his ability to develop consistency at the highest level.

Arsenal monitoring situation closely

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a strong admirer of Guler and sees similarities between his situation and that of Martin Odegaard earlier in his career. Arsenal continue to work intensively to attract what they believe are the best players available, and Guler remains firmly on their radar. The club’s recruitment approach is focused on identifying elite talent that can be developed within their system, and the Turkish attacker fits that profile.

Guler’s lack of opportunities has naturally led to speculation about his future. Arsenal believe his technical quality and creativity would complement their current squad, particularly given their emphasis on attacking fluidity. While no formal move has yet been made, the club are attentive to developments in Madrid and is prepared to act if the conditions become favourable.

Player open to reassessing future

From Guler’s perspective, a change of club could become appealing if his situation does not improve. The arrival of a new manager at Real Madrid has introduced uncertainty, but also a potential turning point. The midfielder is expected to assess how his role evolves under the new coach before making any definitive decisions about his future.

As reported by Defensa Central, Arsenal remain keen on the player, while Guler is actively considering his options as he looks to prioritise his career development. The report suggests he is willing to wait and see whether his game time increases, but is prepared to explore a move away if it does not.

This scenario represents a possible boost for Arsenal, who are content to remain patient rather than rush into negotiations. Their strategy is to monitor Guler’s situation closely and be ready should the opportunity arise to add him to their squad. With both club and player aligned in their desire for progress, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether Arsenal finally make their move.