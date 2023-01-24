Arsenal considers making another Serie A purchase

Arsenal is considering adding a new midfielder to their squad this month after bolstering their defence and attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the top clubs in Europe and has been in terrific shape this season.

The Gunners are overachieving this term and it seems very possible that they will end this campaign with a trophy, but a lack of squad depth could affect them.

After adding a defender and an attacker to their squad in the last few days, Arsenal is now targeting a Serie A midfielder, with a report on The Sun revealing they want Weston McKennie.

The American is not indispensable at Juventus and the Italians will allow him to leave for the right price, which is encouraging to Arsenal.

The report reveals Arteta’s side has enquired about the American and could make him their next Serie A signing after Jacub Kiwior signed from Spezia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new midfielder to provide enough squad depth for this second half of the season.

McKennie hasn’t been in fantastic form in the last few seasons at Juve, but the American could thrive in a much more fluid attacking system like the one we have at the Emirates.

However, we probably should strike a loan-to-buy agreement so we can test his suitability in the second half of this season.

Mikel Arteta “It doesn’t get better than that!”

