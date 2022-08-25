Arsenal considers Premier League ace too expensive

Reports have linked arsenal with a move for Youri Tielemans for much of this transfer window and some even suggested a deal is imminent with Leicester City for his signature.
The Belgian is one of Arsenal’s top targets and they have been pursuing a transfer for him for a long time.
Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad with many players, but Tielemans remains one key piece that could make them even stronger.
The former AS Monaco man is doing his best to leave Leicester, and he has refused to sign a contract extension.
With less than a year left on his current deal, we expected the Foxes to accept a cut-price offer to offload him.
However, that is not the case and they are holding out for a huge fee.
This is now likely to scupper their chances of selling him and The Athletic says Arsenal believes he is too expensive.
This means they could decide against signing him this summer and move for him when he becomes a free agent next year, instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Adding Tielemans to our squad could make us serious title challengers because the Belgian is talented and experienced.
However, with less than a year left on his current deal, it makes little sense to sign him for a huge fee.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is your only chance – pay the £40m or stop talking about it. No way he wants to go to Arsenal he wants to win trophies and play champions league. I think he would prefer champions league with Real Madrid on a free next summer.
Well you think wrong!!!!!
A leicester fan, I suppose🤣…..
Don’t think we need to spend 40m or 50m on him. There is other options that are a simular level. 20m and yes all day everyday if not patience. Get Mr right not Mr right now
Tielemans is badly over price and I hope we leave him alone.
I strongly believe if Arsenal should invest 100 quid more we could really complicate things come the end of the season when the title being decided.
Adding Neto and Savic could take us extremely close
This is typical Arsenal if we want him and we do pay the money. When Partey gets injured Arsenal fans we be shouting why didnt we sign Tielemans
In his last year already! Liecester he’s leaving now for £23 mill or nothing end of season! Your choice!!!