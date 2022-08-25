Arsenal considers Premier League ace too expensive

Reports have linked arsenal with a move for Youri Tielemans for much of this transfer window and some even suggested a deal is imminent with Leicester City for his signature.

The Belgian is one of Arsenal’s top targets and they have been pursuing a transfer for him for a long time.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad with many players, but Tielemans remains one key piece that could make them even stronger.

The former AS Monaco man is doing his best to leave Leicester, and he has refused to sign a contract extension.

With less than a year left on his current deal, we expected the Foxes to accept a cut-price offer to offload him.

However, that is not the case and they are holding out for a huge fee.

This is now likely to scupper their chances of selling him and The Athletic says Arsenal believes he is too expensive.

This means they could decide against signing him this summer and move for him when he becomes a free agent next year, instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Tielemans to our squad could make us serious title challengers because the Belgian is talented and experienced.

However, with less than a year left on his current deal, it makes little sense to sign him for a huge fee.

