Arsenal considers Ramsey’s wages too high amidst links to his return

Arsenal is eager to re-sign Aaron Ramsey and the Welshman also wants to return to the Emirates.

However, his current wages might be a problem, according to Calciomercato.

The midfielder left the Gunners to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, but his time in Italy has been a poor one.

He has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form as the Bianconeri seek to remain at the top of Italian football.

His poor form is one reason they couldn’t retain the Serie A title last season and only squeeze into the top four.

Ramsey remains a key member of the Juventus squad, but the Italians are struggling to manage his fitness and that has been an issue for him.

The medical staff at the Welsh national team understands him well, just as did those he worked with at Arsenal.

He has been shining for his national team at the Euros and the report says Juve is looking to take advantage of that to sell him.

The report says Juve will look to meet his representatives to discuss offers for him and he favours a return to England.

Arsenal will face competition from West Ham and Crystal Palace to sign him, but even more importantly, they cannot afford his Juventus wages which amounts to around 7m euros per season.