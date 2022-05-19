Arsenal considers Serie A ace the ideal striker they need

Arsenal is serious about adding Alvaro Morata to their squad this summer as they consider him the ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to AS, as reported by Sport Witness.

The Spaniard is on loan at Juventus from Atletico de Madrid, and this is his second campaign with the Old Lady on a temporary spell.

They want to keep him in their squad, but they have to pay 35m euros as both clubs agreed before he moved to Italy on loan.

But Juve believes that the fee is too much and they are willing to offer just 15m euros plus 5m euros more in bonuses.

Atleti is unimpressed, and they have placed him on the market for the highest bidder to add him to their squad.

The report claims Arsenal is one of his main suitors, and they believe he can lead the line very well at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata’s first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea wasn’t a successful one, but it would be harsh to judge him by that.

The Spaniard has matured as a person and a player since that time, and he would play in a different system from what was used at Chelsea at the time.

If Arteta is confident in what the striker can bring to his team, then we need to back him with his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section