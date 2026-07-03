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Arsenal considers signing 28-year-old Premier League defender

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal have surprisingly been linked with a move for Ezri Konsa this summer as the club continues searching for ways to strengthen their squad across multiple positions.

The Gunners have already completed the signing of Piero Hincapie following his successful loan spell at the Emirates Stadium last season, although the club remain open to adding another defender if the right opportunity becomes available in the transfer market.

Konsa has established himself as one of the most consistent English defenders in recent seasons and is currently representing England at the World Cup, where he continues to perform at a high level.

The defender has maintained excellent form following a strong domestic campaign in which he helped Aston Villa secure victory in the Europa League before the international tournament began.

Arsenal considering defensive reinforcement

England remains among the strongest teams in the competition, and Konsa performances on the international stage have further increased attention surrounding his future.

According to The Sun, the Villa defender has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Arsenal as they continue evaluating potential additions for next season.

The report suggests Arsenal admire the 28-year-old’s qualities and believes he could add important depth, experience, and reliability to their defensive unit if a deal becomes possible this summer.

Konsa viewed as valuable option

After winning the league title and reaching the Champions League final, Arsenal are continuing to assess opportunities to refresh and improve the squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Konsa’s versatility and experience in the Premier League are viewed as significant advantages, particularly as Arsenal prepare to compete across multiple competitions once again next season.

The defender is also recognised for his composure, positional awareness, and ability to perform consistently at a high level, qualities that have reportedly attracted interest from the Arsenal hierarchy.

Although no agreement has been reached and Aston Villa are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward, Arsenal remain attentive to the situation as they continue planning their transfer business for the remainder of the summer window.

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  1. I saw the report.

    But it isn’t happening. Villa aren’t in need of cash. They’re in the CL.

    Konsa will not come here to be a bench warmer. I gave that as the reason why Guehi wouldn’t come to us and it seems I was right. Gabriel/Saliba pairing is not breakable by anyone in world football at present.

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  2. If Konza is replacing Saliba, then no thank you. If he is coming for back up? I do not see it. Unless Saliba is going to RM, I do not get it. And even then. I don’t get it.

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      1. Konza would only be coming if he replaced someone. I think its an insurance thing, in case anything happens but i am hoping we do not get him. There are better out there. I do not see it happening.

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