Arsenal contact Barcelona over former Premier League star

Arsenal has made Philippe Coutinho a transfer target as they continue to improve their squad.

The Gunners have a longstanding interest in the Liverpool man and they could finally move for him in the next transfer window.

The Brazilian is struggling to replicate the form he showed at Liverpool with Barcelona and the Catalans are prepared to sell him.

Todofichajes says Arsenal wants to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window and they are looking for a top player.

They have targeted Eden Hazard recently, but have now turned their attention towards Coutinho.

The report says they have already contacted Barcelona to know about the availability of the Brazilian.

He has a contract there until 2023, but they will let him leave sooner as they struggle with his wages.

The attacking midfield could reportedly join Arsenal on loan in January for the rest of the season.

The Gunners will be responsible for his € 233,000 per week salary and they could decide at the end of the season if they want to keep him or allow him to return to Spain.

Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League when he played for Liverpool and would be a valuable addition to Arsenal.