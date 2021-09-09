Arsenal ‘contact’ reveals ‘disharmony in the changing room’ isn’t Arteta’s fault

Matt Le Tissier claims that he has been informed of ‘disharmony’ in the Arsenal changing room that is through no fault of the manager.

Mikel Arteta is favourite in the Premier League sack race at present having opened their season with three straight league defeats, and a further loss to Norwich this weekend could well see them set the record for worst start to a PL season ever.

It is now being reported that all is not well behind the scenes at the Emirates, with problems in the dressing room at present, although Le Tissier claims his inside information states that it not a problem linked to manager Arteta.

“I can tell you from a contact inside the Arsenal camp,” the former Southampton star told the Where’s Jeff Podcast. “At Arsenal the problem isn’t with the manager, the problem is all in the changing room from what I’m hearing.

“There is a lot of disharmony in the changing room and that’s something which is very difficult for a manager.

“Even though it might be the players fault, we always know what happens when things goes wrong, and it’s always the manager who carries the can.”

It sounds like something is ticking over behind the scenes, but we will have to wait for the actual details to emerge at a later time, and while Le Tissier insists that Arteta isn’t involved in the issue, it still remains his job to get the best out of his players no matter what is going down.

From other whispers, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was about players not getting vaccinated, but that could well be me putting two and two together and getting 16.

Patrick