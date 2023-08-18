Arsenal contacts agent to explore a move for Barcelona star

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Barcelona star Ansu Fati as it appears likely that the attacker could leave the Catalan club in this transfer window.

Fati has been struggling for relevance since Xavi Hernandez became the club’s manager and has been tipped to leave.

Arsenal has had him on their radar for some time and the Gunners continue to chase his signature as they intensify efforts to add him to their squad.

Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez has now delivered an update on the attacker’s future and claimed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal has opened talks to sign him.

He claims the Gunners have contacted superagent Jorge Mendes and want to know what it will require to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Arsenal has bolstered their group with some exciting names so far but wants more players to join them as they prepare for a successful season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati has not enjoyed the last few seasons under Xavi, but he remains one of the finest attackers in Catalonia and will certainly make us a stronger team.

The forward has a lot of experience, having broken into the Barca team very young, and we would be signing a unique talent if he joins us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…