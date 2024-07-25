Arsenal contacts Juventus over signing Euro 2020 winner

Arsenal is the latest club showing interest in signing Federico Chiesa as Juventus looks to cash in on him this summer.

Chiesa has a year left on his contract at Juve, and they do not want him to leave as a free agent, as they have failed to find an agreement with him over a new deal.

Juve has already offered him an extension, but the unsigned contract has led them to move on from the winger.

Their new manager does not have him in his plans and has instructed the club to sell the attacker.

There is a shortage of takers, but Juve remains determined, and a report on Calciomercato reveals that Arsenal has joined the race.

The report claims the Gunners have inquired about the conditions for a deal as they look to continue strengthening their squad.

The Gunners have just secured an agreement to finalise a move for Riccardo Calafiori and are expected to make more signings in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see if they can lure Chiesa to the Emirates in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa is a talented player, but his quality has been declining over the last few months, and we probably need to focus on other players.

