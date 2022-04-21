Arsenal contacts Podolski for advice on 19-year-old winger

Arsenal is always on the lookout for the best talents around Europe, and they have identified one new star in the making.

Mikel Arteta has continued the club’s tradition of fielding players who have shown they can make it in the senior team regardless of their age.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have benefited from this to become top players, and they could be joined at the Emirates by a 19-year-old soon.

Tag24 claims the Gunners are interested in FC Koln’s winger, Jan Thielmann as he develops his game at the Bundesliga side.

Despite his age, he has played 26 league games for them in this campaign, and this has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to bolster their squad, and they believe he is a top talent who will make an impact on their team.

The report claims they have even spoken to Lukas Podolski about the winger, and Koln will hardly say no to an offer from them because they need money.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thielmann must be a very important player for his present club to have played that many matches in this campaign.

This will prepare him to develop more than some players his age at other clubs.

If he joins Arsenal now, he might struggle to keep playing regularly, so we probably need to allow him to spend another season in the Bundesliga before signing him.

