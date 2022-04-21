Arsenal contacts Podolski for advice on 19-year-old winger

Arsenal is always on the lookout for the best talents around Europe, and they have identified one new star in the making.
Mikel Arteta has continued the club’s tradition of fielding players who have shown they can make it in the senior team regardless of their age.
Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have benefited from this to become top players, and they could be joined at the Emirates by a 19-year-old soon.
Tag24 claims the Gunners are interested in FC Koln’s winger, Jan Thielmann as he develops his game at the Bundesliga side.
Despite his age, he has played 26 league games for them in this campaign, and this has caught the attention of Arsenal.
The Gunners continue to bolster their squad, and they believe he is a top talent who will make an impact on their team.
The report claims they have even spoken to Lukas Podolski about the winger, and Koln will hardly say no to an offer from them because they need money.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Thielmann must be a very important player for his present club to have played that many matches in this campaign.
This will prepare him to develop more than some players his age at other clubs.
If he joins Arsenal now, he might struggle to keep playing regularly, so we probably need to allow him to spend another season in the Bundesliga before signing him.
Let’s keep bringing them,who knows he may become one of the best in the future cos knowing we missed out on the now world best players in ronaldo and messi when we could have easily signed them still hurts.
Sign him on 6 year deal leave him where he is for another year or 2 with transfer window reviews, I think this is the kinda thing we need to do more. Cuts out middlemen but doesn’t interrupt their rapid development which is why we are seeing them in the first year place. We get 3 or 4 years out of them the selling club gets money when it’s needed and still get to use the player it’s win win in most cases.
This narrative of youth project is enough.
We are yet to see any new lad of our academic graduates feature regularly in this team.
And don’t say because we have less competition this season, that’s just an excuse. This is his 3 year and we can’t identify any new academic player with him that has feature regularly.
Chealse have been feeding their academic products more than we are in the team which is very unusual thing to see.
They have four of their academic products started yesterday game.
Even nketia and Esr were theirs to begin with .
We can attributes a lot of things with Arteta, but you all need to stop this narrative of youth stuff.
Even man united have more academic products in their team right now than we do.
And I have not been seeing them claiming any youth project.
Most of our signing might be young, but I won’t count it as a youth project if Arteta wouldn’t have any academic products feature regularly.
Yesterday was a perfect example.
Those boys were just there to full the bench and nothing more.
OMG you are just so right
Lukas Podolski loved him playing for us.
Left foot unstoppable