Arsenal contacts the agent of classy Serie A attacker

Arsenal has been in contact with the representative of Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez over a summer transfer, according to a report via Sun Sports.

The Gunners need to sign a striker before next season after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in the January transfer window.

There are also uncertainties over the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah and this means more than one attacker could join the club when the transfer window reopens.

Martinez has been a target of the Gunners for some time now and they had an interest in him last summer. But Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea prompted Inter Milan to keep the Argentinian.

He remains one of their key players, but they can sell him for the right price, and Arsenal has started working on a potential transfer for him when this window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez won the league title with Inter Milan last season, and he made important contributions to their triumph, which is one reason they kept him.

It also means he has valuable experience in winning silverware and we need players with that in our dressing room.

He could easily be our main striker and take the many chances our midfielders create.