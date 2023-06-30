Arsenal continue clearing out our starlets with sale to League Two side

League Two side Barrow AFC has secured the signing of talented defender Mazeed Ogungbo in a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old, who has been part of our academy since 2015, has impressed with his performances in youth football and recently signed his first professional contract with us in July 2021.

Mazeed’s journey at our club began at an early age, making his under-18 debut when he was just 15 years old. His dedication and hard work paid off, earning him two call-ups to the first-team matchday squad during the 2021/2022 season.

🚨 Official: Mazeed Ogungbo has joined League Two side Barrow AFC on a permanent deal for an ‘undisclosed fee’ from Arsenal, after eight years at the club. Wishing you the very best in the future, Mazeed! 👊 #afc pic.twitter.com/iPk2u0m851 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2023

To further his development, the young Irish center-back embarked on a loan spell with Crawley Town for the 2022/2023 season. During his time at the League Two outfit, Mazeed showcased his abilities, featuring in 27 appearances across various competitions.

As Mazeed Ogungbo departs, we extend our gratitude for his contributions and wish him the best of luck with his new venture at Barrow AFC. The transfer deal is currently undergoing regulatory processes before being finalized.

Here he is!!! We're delighted to announce the signing of Mazeed Ogungbo from Arsenal 🔥🔥 Btw how good does the new training kit look 👀#WeAreBarrow pic.twitter.com/u74UchNhTG — Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) June 28, 2023

Barrow AFC, under the guidance of their manager and coaching staff, will provide Mazeed with an opportunity to continue honing his skills and making progress in his professional career. The move to Barrow AFC marks an exciting new chapter for Ogungbo as he seeks to make his mark in League Two football.

Yash Bisht

