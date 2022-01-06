Arsenal continue to be disrespected and that is fine

When a team like West Ham put together a great run of results they are applauded and rightfully so.

Tottenham hires a new manager, an elite one, and as soon as they put together a mini unbeaten run (league only) a revolution and new era is talked about (SportingLife).

But when it is Arsenal it seems that everyone is expecting them to fail no matter how well they are doing.

For example, Tottenham and Man Utd are shorter with the bookies to finish top four, the same Man Utd that are below us and literally tearing themselves apart, the same Tottenham that was humiliated by Mura in the Europa Conference League and could not beat a ten-man Southampton.

Fair enough, that’s the bookies for you, it is the weight of money that determines a market most of the time but listen to the pundits on TV and in the press, how many say Arsenal will finish top-four? Not many, but they do predict United or Spurs (Football365) despite the fact that it is Arsenal that is playing far better football now.

When Gabriel gets sent off it takes up a huge amount of space in the press and is discussed to death and the young man is castigated and partly blamed for the City loss (Metro).

But Sadio Mane and Harry Kane escape red cards and apart from a day or two of condemnation in the media you hear almost nothing, especially with Mane.

But when it is Granit Xhaka we even have our own fans on their ridiculous Youtube channels attacking him days later.

This is pure disrespect and has nothing to do with Arsenal being a big club, both Man Utd and Spurs are considered top-six teams but you never see as much negative press with them as you do Arsenal and they are not exactly in a better position.

They can all carry on, that is just fine if they and by they I mean the media, pundits and Youtubers etc, want to carry on disrespecting us then they can go for it, it will make no difference to us going forward.

I am still on the fence over Arteta but right now he is being vindicated and he has my support and I may be petty but I for one will not just celebrate any success that Arteta brings but will also grab the opportunity to stick it to those that have consistently disrespected Arsenal football club.