Arsenal continue to be linked with defender also wanted by Tottenham

Arsenal is reportedly battling Tottenham for the signature of John Stones as the England defender continues to struggle at the Etihad.

Stones has been linked with a move to Arsenal previously with the former Everton star reportedly a loan target for Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window.

Stones was one of the most exciting centre backs before he moved to Manchester City and the defender started his career at the league champions brightly.

However, his form has tailed off and despite the long term injury to Aymeric Laporte, Pep Guardiola has preferred playing Fernandinho as his centre back.

Sports Illustrated is claiming that a move to the Emirates is still on the cards, but they claim that the former Barnsley man is also a target for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

The report claims that Tottenham is in the market to replace Jan Vertoghen who looks likely to run down his contract and leave the Tottenham Stadium this summer.

Stones has been heavily criticized for his poor form this season and he may be happy to consider swapping the Etihad for a new home and a fresh start.

Mikel Arteta knows Stones well and the Spaniard will feel that he knows what to do to bring out the best in him again.