Arsenal continue to pay Mesut Ozil in excess of 300K per week

Mesut Ozil is still living largely off the monster contract that he signed with Arsenal, despite leaving the club in January.
The former German international joined the club from Real Madrid back in 2013 and went onto make 184 Premier League appearances for our side.
After a number of impressive seasons, the midfielder was rewarded with a new monster deal in January 2018, which would keep him tied to the club until the summer of 2021, but as we now know, things didn’t go according to plan soon after.
Ozil played limited first-team football following the departure of Arsene Wenger, with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta both preferring other options largely.
His downfall complete when he was completely left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the current campaign, despite remaining as the club’s highest earner, and he eventually agreed to leave the club in January, joining Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.
Many fans rejoiced at the departure of their once-heralded star, but that initially happiness may well have been partially misplaced as TheAthletic claims that we are still shelling out over 90% of the money we were paying him regardless.
Why would our club agree to pay over 90% of Ozil’s contract just to see him leave the club six months early?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hmmm
Will be having same problem with Willian and Auba soon
Just had a bad weekend and this horrible news to start the week.Why Patrich, why? The only reasons could be to pay him to leave – we “honor” our part of the contract and get a bad influence out of the club and secondly make space for a more exciting player (Odegard). This will be music to the fan boy club, but who cares? Our dear AFC bleeds.
This was trumpeted at the time as Arteta getting rid of the deadwood.
So are we still paying Mustafi, Socritis and Mkhitaryan? Probably.
Auba Lacazette Pepe Willian Cedric Bellerin Gabriel Partey Xhaka Kolasinac Torreira Guendouzi Saliba Mavropanos Willock Nelson Niles Martinelli Nketia loom as
future Ozil type contractual disasters.
Nobody will leave their hefty Arsenal salary preferring to run down the contract so as to leave on a free and therefor get a bigger salary at their next club. No one will leave if Arsenal ask for a transfer fee as that would slash their salary.