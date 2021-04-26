Arsenal continue to pay Mesut Ozil in excess of 300K per week

Mesut Ozil is still living largely off the monster contract that he signed with Arsenal, despite leaving the club in January.

The former German international joined the club from Real Madrid back in 2013 and went onto make 184 Premier League appearances for our side.

After a number of impressive seasons, the midfielder was rewarded with a new monster deal in January 2018, which would keep him tied to the club until the summer of 2021, but as we now know, things didn’t go according to plan soon after.

Ozil played limited first-team football following the departure of Arsene Wenger, with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta both preferring other options largely.

His downfall complete when he was completely left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the current campaign, despite remaining as the club’s highest earner, and he eventually agreed to leave the club in January, joining Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Many fans rejoiced at the departure of their once-heralded star, but that initially happiness may well have been partially misplaced as TheAthletic claims that we are still shelling out over 90% of the money we were paying him regardless.

Why would our club agree to pay over 90% of Ozil’s contract just to see him leave the club six months early?

Patrick