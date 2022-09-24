Arsenal continue to scout midfielder who scored winning goal this week

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer this week as he scored the winner for Croatia against Denmark.

The 24 year-old has been a bright success story for Rennes since signing him from Dinamo Zagreb just over a year ago, with a number of clubs believed to be considering his signature.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked, we are continuing to track his progress also, and the French club are already said to be demanding as much as £44 Million to any potential suitors, the Mirror reports.

We have already sent scouts to take a closer look at him, and even had scouts keeping a close eye on his performance as he came off the bench to grab a winner in midweek, and we could well look to add him to our current crop of midfield options.

Back in Croatia, he has been likened to Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, who has thoroughly impressed in both Spain and in England with Tottenham previously, and a player in that ilk could definitely be a great addition to our squad, if the price is right of course.

While our current needs in midfield appear to be for a more defensive-minded option, Majer appears to be a more positive midfielder, and he could well provide further competition for Granit Xhaka, while a rival for Mo Elneny or Thomas Partey is a more necessary addition through the middle at present.

Patrick

