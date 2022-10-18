Arsenal continue to surprise as Arteta’s hard work is paying dividends at last

Another perfect weekend for the Arsenal! by Shenel

There is no doubt that all Gooners smiles would have been big this morning but after Sunday’s events they are for sure even wider today.

And even Piers Morgan should be smiling!

Not only because we got a hard fought tough three points against a sturdy Leeds side, but because being an Arsenal fan has been made even sweeter by the fact that we are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of second place Manchester City.

And yes, as I have said before, I know it is early days to be running our mouths off and getting our hopes us, and no I do not think we will be running away with the title as there will be so many more twists, turns, injuries to deal with and ups and downs to come, but we have to deal with it the best we can if we want to win!

But as so many pundits also still seem to be ruling us out of even challenging for the title. We do not want to get too ahead of ourselves, but you cannot deny that it is nice to be sitting at the top of the table with a bit of a points gap, and that has all come about because of hard work.

And we all know that hard work reaps rewards and for once we can say we deserve it. Because sitting at the top of the table in more recent years has not been easy to come by for our beloved club as it is, something as Arsenal fans we have only managed to admire from afar with other teams doing the same thing as we sit trailing behind.

You can also sense the big change this season, because had it been this time last year we would have very easily lost or even drawn the game. We showed our character, mentality and strength to get through the game, not being at our best yet walking away with a win and all three points.

And to be a champion that is the sort of mentality you need to have, and if we continue going step by step and game by game with managing players and game time, then long may that continue!

Well here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

