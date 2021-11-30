Arsenal continue to sweat over Saka’s availability v United

Bukayo Saka limped off against Newcastle at the weekend, and Arsenal are now unsure if he will be fit to take on Manchester United.

The youngster scored the opening goal of the game shortly into the second half of the weekend’s clash, but was unable to continue much longer after that.

I can’t recall what exactly happened for Saka to pull up, but he tried to continue twice before eventually having to be replaced by Gabriel Martinelli, who came on with force and managed to score with just his second touch of the game.

Unfortunately, the DailyMail reports that we are still unsure at this point whether the England international will be fit to take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Thursday, with just over 48 hours until kick-off.

Saka will come as a big blow to our chances of victory, but Gabriel Martinelli could well be the man called upon in his place, and after his performance at the weekend, that could well be a blessing.

Losing Bukayo can never be considered a positive, but the Brazilian has been waiting for his chance for the longest, and him picking up some form can only be a good thing heading into a busy festive period.

Would Arteta be forced to start Gabi if Saka doesn’t make it?

Patrick