Arsenal continues talks over 25 million euro teenager

Arsenal has been one of the active teams in the transfer market over the past two transfer windows, and it seems that the Gunners are going to remain that way.

Mikel Arteta has helped the club to have a taste of what it feels like to be a club that wins trophies, and they want to keep at it.

One way that teams get better and perhaps more competitive is by making new signings.

After adding Thomas Partey to their midfield, the Gunners have a solid centre, but they are targeting yet another midfielder.

La Gazzetta Delo Sport claims that Arsenal has opened talks with the camp of young Salzburg midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai and that the talks are continuing.

The Hungarian only just clocked 20 a few weeks ago, but he has been putting in some fine performances for the Austrian side for a long time now.

The report claims that Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him as he has caught the attention of the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

It also adds that the midfielder has an affordable release clause which stands at 25 m euros.

At that price, he represents a cheaper alternative to Houssem Aouar whom Arsenal pursued in the last transfer window.