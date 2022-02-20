Arsenal continues to be interested in Atletico Madrid loanee

Alvaro Morata was the subject of interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to many reports.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Juventus in the last two seasons, and they would need to convert his loan into a permanent deal to keep him on for another campaign.

The Italians signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window and can do without Morata.

But he has continued to play regularly for them in recent matches.

He could still leave the club, especially if Juve doesn’t pay the 35m euros that Atletico wants.

Tuttomercatoweb maintains he remains one of Arsenal’s key attacking targets, and the Spaniard could move to the Emirates in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has flattered to deceive for much of his career, with the Spaniard almost always having a new suitor.

He has won several trophies, and he played in the Premier League before now at Chelsea.

However, he is still one of those strikers that miss more chances than they convert.

Because of his experience, he might be a great signing at Arsenal, but the attacker doesn’t have the goals we need to take us to the next level.

We should get a younger striker that has a better goal return than the former Real Madrid man.

