Arsenal continues to chase Real Madrid star

Arsenal is still looking to sign Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior as they try to bolster their team this month.

The Gunners have been struggling before their recent upturn in form and that saw them get linked with a move for the Brazilian.

Things have gotten better for them recently, but Defensa Central says that the attacker is still on the radar of the Gunners.

Junior has seen a lot of action at Madrid this season, but in 15 league games, he has returned just two goals and an assist for Los Blancos.

The report says that Mikel Arteta is considering taking him on loan for the rest of the season so that he can add some creativity to his team.

It says Vinicius has seen less action recently because Zinedine Zidane favours playing Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, but he is not looking to leave the club this month.

Real Madrid is looking to retain their league title, even though they haven’t had the best of Champions League campaigns.

Florentino Perez and Zidane have considered the possibility of letting him leave but they both agreed that he won’t be leaving the club until the end of this season at least.